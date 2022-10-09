Investing in sustainability without compromising returns during volatile times

1The figures shown relate to past performance. All financial investments involve an element of risk. Therefore, the value of your investment and the income from it will vary and your initial investment amount cannot be guaranteed. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Source: BlackRock/Morningstar as at Aug 31, 2022. Performance shown above on NAV to NAV basis for the BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) ESG Multi-Asset Fund A2 EUR share class shown net of fees, formerly known as BGF Flexible Multi-Asset Fund prior to March 25, 2019. Volatility is calculated by measuring the annualised standard deviation. Morningstar Peer Group average performance demonstrated above refers to the EUR Moderate Allocation – Global sector. 2ESG ratings are determined by MSCI data 3Source: BlackRock, MSCI ESG Research, based on portfolio holdings data at Aug 31, 2022. Scores presented between 1-10 and shown both for the BGF ESG Multi-Asset Fund and the fund’s risk benchmark. A higher score represents a better ESG profile. For information only, subject to change. For explanations about the methodology, refer to ESG, controversy and carbon reporting methodology. The ratings, metrics, methodologies and scores may differ from those of other providers. Certain information ©2022 MSCI ESG Research LLC. Reproduced by permission; no further distribution. The fund’s risk benchmark 50% MSCI World/50% FTSE World Government Bond Index (hedged to EUR).

Important Information

In Singapore, this material is issued by BlackRock (Singapore) Limited (company registration number: 200010143N). This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The Fund mentioned in this material is a Fund of BlackRock Global Funds. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and should not be the sole factor of consideration when selecting a product. All financial investments involve an element of risk. Therefore, the value of your investment and the income from it will vary and your initial investment amount cannot be guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount they invest. Changes in the rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of investments to go up and down. Fluctuation may be particularly marked in the case of a higher volatility fund and the value of an investment may fall suddenly and substantially. Levels and basis of taxation may change from time to time. The Fund may use or invest in financial derivatives. The above warnings are explained in greater detail in the fund specific risks in the current BGF Singapore Prospectus and you should read them before investing. This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any BlackRock Group funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer. BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) is an open-ended investment company established in Luxembourg which is available for sale in certain jurisdictions only. BGF is not available for sale in the U.S. or to U.S. persons. Product information concerning BGF should not be published in the U.S. BGF has appointed BlackRock (Singapore) Limited as its Singapore representative and agent for service of process. Subscriptions in BGF are valid only if made on the basis of the current Prospectus and the most recent financial reports which are available on our website www.blackrock.com.sg. Investors may wish to seek advice from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the Fund before making a commitment to purchase units in the Fund. In the event an investor chooses not to do so, the investor should consider whether the Fund is suitable for him. No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, recording or otherwise, without the prior written consent of BlackRock. ©2022 BlackRock, Inc., All Right Reserved.