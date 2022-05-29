Investors can add some commodity exposure to their portfolios in many ways.
The simplest is to use an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of a given commodity.
Investors can add some commodity exposure to their portfolios in many ways.
The simplest is to use an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the price of a given commodity.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 29, 2022, with the headline Invest in commodities via ETFs, listed stocks and physical product. Subscribe