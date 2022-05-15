Metaverse income streams

Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel Snow Crash conjures up a vision of a "computer-generated universe" which is called "the Metaverse". The concept of the metaverse has gained prominence as Big Tech giants have announced ambitions in this area.

Facebook renamed itself Meta Platforms and will pour billions of dollars into developing the metaverse. Microsoft agreed to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard for US$69 billion earlier this year, saying the move "will provide building blocks for the metaverse".