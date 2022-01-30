Insurance a must for the 'sandwich generation'

Ms Andrea Lim, who works in the finance industry, was in her 20s — a young mother with a two-year-old in tow — when she was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the body’s immune system.

While adequate hospitalisation coverage provided some relief, she was still anxious about adding to her dependants’ financial burden.

Ms Lim, who turns 36 this year and has since recovered, has three kids aged 12, 6 and 4. Her parents are in their early 60s and are semi-retired, while her in-laws are 79 and 82.

She belongs to what is commonly referred to as the “sandwich generation” – those having to care for ageing parents and young children while balancing one’s own needs.

In Singapore, this broadly refers to the group of adults between the ages of 40 and 60.

Multi-generational needs have become more pressing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to the stress for those who are “caught in the middle”.

How can the “sandwich generation” better protect themselves and their loved ones? With two sets of dependants relying on you for support, getting insured is essential to mitigate risks.

“Striking a balance between getting the right protection and sticking to your budget is key,” says Ms Lorna Tan, DBS Bank’s head of financial planning literacy.