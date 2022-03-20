Inflation is at an all-time high. Can digital investing tools help?

Mr Andy Lim, 33, will not bow to or be beaten in the battle against inflation.

“Inflation is insidious,” he says.

That’s why he has been investing since he turned 21. He started with savings from his pocket money and part-time jobs.

For more than a decade, he has been regularly putting aside up to 30 per cent of his monthly income from working in the medical device sector into investments.

“You don’t feel the effects (of inflation) until much later, when you realise that prices of things have been going up – while your money in the bank has stayed stagnant. It might be the same amount, but it’s worth less now.”

Last month, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reported that Singapore’s core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport costs – had climbed to 2.4 per cent year on year in January, the highest since September 2012.

Then there is the hike in goods and services tax (GST) from seven per cent to eight per cent from January 2023, followed by a further increase to nine per cent in 2024, announced in Budget 2022.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has also led to a steep rise in the price of oil, bringing a sharp hike in petrol prices to about $3 a litre for most of last week, according to data from the Consumers Association of Singapore's pump price tracker Fuel Kaki. Regular prices fell below the $3 mark on Thursday, following a drop in the price of crude oil.

The knock-on effects will impact the cost of everything from food to transport to utilities.

How did Mr Lim come to be so prescient?

“I first learnt about the concept of inflation in junior college while studying economics,” he says.

“However, the real-world implications of inflation didn’t occur to me until I had a talk with a financial advisor, who charted out the value of my money over time. This shocked me into taking action.

“Investing helps me to at least keep ahead of inflation,” says Mr Lim. “And in the future, hopefully my investments will have grown enough to let me live comfortably when I retire.”