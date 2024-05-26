Industrial properties in Europe offer opportunities

Arete Investment Group was established in 2014 with a focus on private markets including real estate. Co-founder and managing partner Robert Ides has a background in strategy consulting and has worked on value-add projects for financial institutions.

An Arete fund focused on industrial assets was set up in 2016 and closed in 2021 with an average gross return of over 11 per cent a year (in euros). Its portfolio was sold to Cromwell European Reit (real estate investment trust), which is listed on the Singapore Exchange.