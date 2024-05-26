Industrial properties in Europe offer opportunities

Arete Industrial Park at Rokycany in the Czech Republic. Arete Investment Group is a pan-European asset manager focused on real estate and infrastructure in private markets. PHOTO: ARETE INVESTMENT GROUP
Lee Su Shyan
Senior Columnist
Updated
May 26, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 26, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Arete Investment Group was established in 2014 with a focus on private markets including real estate. Co-founder and managing partner Robert Ides has a background in strategy consulting and has worked on value-add projects for financial institutions.

An Arete fund focused on industrial assets was set up in 2016 and closed in 2021 with an average gross return of over 11 per cent a year (in euros). Its portfolio was sold to Cromwell European Reit (real estate investment trust), which is listed on the Singapore Exchange.  

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top