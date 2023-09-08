Securing multi-generational wealth: How to diversify and protect your portfolio amid market volatility

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on the global economy and the lives of many. As countries in Asia recover from the crisis, various trends and shifts in wealth planning strategies across Asia have emerged as individuals and families navigate the post-pandemic era.

Increased focus on risk management

In an era marked by advancements in medical, technology and scientific breakthroughs, humanity found itself grappling with a newfound sense of vulnerability and the sudden contemplation of mortality. This prompted a wave of introspection among individuals and families, prompting them to re-evaluate their financial circumstances and their wealth planning needs.

The pandemic was a wake-up call for many regarding the need for succession planning. More people than ever understood the importance of having adequate protection – for themselves and their families. As Covid-19 became endemic, individuals and families increasingly recognised the need to take proactive steps to structure their assets and develop strategies for the seamless transfer of wealth to future generations.

In a report by Capgemini, the transfer from Asia’s High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) / Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) to the next generation by 2030 is estimated to be US$4.4 trillion (S$5.9 trillion) of wealth. The great wealth transfer presents not just opportunities in economic growth, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, but also shines a spotlight on challenges like wealth disparity and the need for responsible wealth management. Without careful handling, this vast wealth can sometimes pave the way for lavish lifestyles, financial recklessness, a sense of entitlement, and a loss of direction. Hence, it is crucial to establish family governance frameworks. These structures help ensure that wealth transfers between generations occur seamlessly, promote open communication and safeguard cherished family values for years to come.

Growing demand for diversification and insurance

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on investment portfolios across sectors and asset classes, presenting challenges to investors everywhere. Measures implemented by governments and central banks to soften the pandemic's economic blow led to new uncertainties. In the past 15 months, we saw global interest rates rise at an unprecedented rate since 1950 in an attempt to tame rising inflation, and in just ‌five days in March this year, we witnessed banking failures of not one, but three small to mid-size US banks.

In these unpredictable times, there's a rising demand for diversified portfolios. Asian investors, in particular, are broadening their horizons, seeking options beyond traditional asset classes to spread their risk. Many clients are progressively viewing life insurance solutions as an alternative asset class in portfolio diversification. Whole of life and savings plans are favoured as they provide a combination of high underlying guarantees and insurance coverage, offering a level of stability that is appealing amidst market volatility.