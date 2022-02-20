How WFH and bleisure are changing the travel industry

(BLOOMBERG) - The ability to work from home is profoundly and permanently changing the travel industry.

More lenient office policies mean many workers can travel any time, even during busy working weeks, as long as they can hit deadlines from far afield.

That, in turn, has made it easier for people to travel more frequently and for longer amounts of time, sometimes unlocking farther-flung destinations. The mixing of work and play, which some industry insiders refer to as "bleisure" (business + leisure) travel, has greatly helped airlines make up for lost traffic.

Airbnb's global head of policy and communications, Mr Chris Le- hane, said: "When you think about the technologies that have transformed travel, what we're doing now, communicating and working on Zoom, is maybe even bigger than the advent of steam trains or commercial flight.

"The entire construct of travel is in the midst of a change right now."

That is why companies as wide-ranging as Airbnb, Deloitte and travel trade publication Skift have called the continuation of remote work the greatest change-maker in travel for this year.

According to a 2022 travel industry outlook from Deloitte, people with the intent to fit work into their journeys also planned to travel twice as often as those who sought time to unplug.

"Laptop luggers", as Deloitte refers to them, will take two to four trips a year, compared with one to two for "disconnectors", and 75 per cent of them will add extra time to their vacation.

Deloitte's travel leader, Ms Eileen Crowley, said: "These work-from-home travellers are spending more. They also fared a bit better financially during the pandemic, so they can increase their travel budgets as well."

Airbnb's Mr Lehane said the ability to take work where your family wants to go means that "now you can organise your work life with your family at the centre, as opposed to working your family around your job".

And that also benefits hotels and destinations, as they become less reliant on excessively busy peak periods that have traditionally been deemed convenient times to travel, such as school vacation weeks.

Stays are getting longer

Airbnb shared that in the third quarter of last year, one out of every five gross nights booked then were for stays of 28 days or longer. And data from vacation property management platform Guesty suggests the trend of extended stays has continued to grow during the pandemic.

Some are calling this a push for the "great reconnection".