Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

If you have identified certain troublemakers and you do not wish any of them to get their hands on your assets, you can state so clearly in your will.

Sign up for ST InvestMe and unlock full access to exclusive insights and financial literacy courses today.

SINGAPORE – Although it is hard to stop troublemakers from dragging the whole family to court, there are some creative safeguards that you can put in place to ensure that they do not win.

In perhaps one of the wisest legacy planning decisions in recent years, a woman had the foresight to ring-fence her substantial wealth because she did not approve of her son’s choice of his spouse.

Without any planning, the assets that a son inherits from his deceased parent can still be shared with his spouse if the inheritance is mixed with marital assets or used in the marriage.

For instance, if a son inherits a property which is then used as the matrimonial home, his spouse will be able to get a share if the couple files for divorce.

In this case, the wealthy woman, who had properties worth over $50 million, created a trust for her two children, adding a special clause to bar the sale of her real estate until the 25th anniversary of her death.

Until then, her children were each permitted to withdraw only a sum not exceeding $10,000 per month from the estate.

Her decision to do so turned out to be a wise one because her son and his then wife filed for divorce a few years later and the inheritance was not included in the matrimonial pool for division.

The woman put a 25-year bar on the sale of her real estate because she probably figured that if the couple could stay together for that long, her son’s spouse deserved to get a share of the family’s assets.

The good news is that you do not need to be rich to make good legacy decisions.

You can also instruct your lawyer to include a similar time bar, even if you own only one property.

But before you do so, you should consider whether it is prudent.

In recent years, one woman who put a three-year bar on the sale of her $4 million apartment ended up causing much trouble for her brother.

She failed to consider that her brother had no means to renovate the unit, which could not be leased out owing to its decrepit state, or to pay the outstanding mortgage.

Here are two other uncommon clauses that are found in the wills of those who are diligent in their planning.

Exclusion clause

If you have identified certain troublemakers in your family and you do not wish for any of them to get their hands on your assets, you can state so clearly in your will.

For instance, you can instruct your lawyer to write this: “I declare that I have considered A, B and C, and have decided not to give them anything.”

With such a clear statement, the only way that A, B and C can have the slightest chance of winning is to prove to a judge that you were not mentally sound when signing the will.

Such a clause was highlighted in a recent dispute in the High Court, when a man specifically excluded his wife from his inheritance.

In his will, the man, who left his three-room HDB flat to his half-sister, wrote: “I do not wish to give any of my property or personal properties to my wife.”

The court implicitly recognised this term because it left the widow with only one option – challenge the validity of the entire will by alleging that her late husband did not have the requisite mental soundness when he signed it.

As she failed to prove that her late husband did not know what he was doing, she could not stake her claim on his flat.

Such clauses are especially relevant because many people have muddled their legacy planning by naming relatives as joint owners of their properties when they have no intention of leaving those properties to them.

But if such intention is made clear in the will, such as by stating that “the property will go to beneficiary A and not the joint owner B”, the latter may have a hard time staking his or her claim on it, especially when the co-owner did not pay anything for the property.

No-dispute clause

What if your beneficiaries are the ones likely to sue each other the moment you are no longer around? You can have a clause about that too.

Some top legacy lawyers here help their wealthy clients write special clauses in wills, stating that if any of the beneficiaries were to contest the will, they would receive nothing.

That the courts in Singapore have yet to hear cases involving such a clause could be a sign that it is effective in making people think twice before dragging the family to court.