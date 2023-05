SINGAPORE – Hitting 55 is a significant milestone for many Singaporeans – it’s that much closer to retirement and also the age when we can withdraw some of our Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings.

But don’t open the bubbly too quick – about 33 per cent of active CPF members who turned 55 in 2022 have not set aside the Full Retirement Sum in their CPF savings or in CPF savings and property, noted the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).