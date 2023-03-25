How to make a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ work for you

A “gentleman’s agreement” is one of those feel-good traditions we like to hold dear, but it is worth remembering that such deals do not hold water.
Verbal arrangements between two parties are by nature informal and usually based on trust; there is nothing binding on anyone.
Your friend might promise to sell you his car, for example, but if he decides to offload it to someone else, there is nothing you can do, other than ending that friendship.
For a verbal deal to be binding, you must show that an offer has been made and that you have accepted it by giving something in return. So if your friend offers to sell his car to you for $50,000 and you accept the offer by giving him a cheque, he cannot then back out of the deal by selling it to someone else.
If you are getting into a business deal, here are three important tips you should know.
Sign a proper agreement
Let’s be honest – when things are rosy, many deals can be sealed with a toast or even a handshake. The reality is that things do go wrong, and when they do, you would want to ensure that your version of events will be recognised in law.
Despite the uncertainty, lawyers say many people still want to conclude deals orally. Perhaps these arrangements are designed to avoid certain regulations or taxes, but you can end up with losses if the transactions are not recorded properly.
All it takes to send things into a tailspin is a simple denial that there is even a deal. Such a glaring loophole alone should convince you to walk away from any transaction that does not come with a written agreement.
If a proper agreement cannot be done and you do not want to lose that lucrative deal, you can still protect yourself by making extensive notes about the transaction. For instance, you can e-mail your business partner and state the agreed terms, a move that serves as a good record, especially if the partner does not correct or refute what you have noted.
You should also make formal notes of meetings or discussions on the deal, as such corporate documents would become useful to resolve any future disagreements.
State crucial details
Verbal contracts are hard to enforce because most people usually won’t remember every minute detail of the discussion and so it often boils down to your word against his word.
So always note down these crucial details that can strengthen your case:
1. The purpose of investment. You should not just hand over money without stating what it is for – there is a big difference between giving a loan and handing over money for investment. You can recover loans but money for investment is usually not guaranteed and will be subject to the usual risk of market volatility.
2. The returns and costs. It would be silly not to ask for such details, given this is the reason why you invest. If such clauses are absent, it means the other party can choose not to pay you anything.
Similarly, you should ask the other party to state the costs or any fee involved so that you know what you are paying for and whether it is still worth investing with such fees.
3. The duration of the deal. It is not wise to enter into a deal that has no expiry date unless there are clear terms on how you can cash out. You should never adopt a fire-and-forget mentality, even for longer-term investments, because market conditions can change rapidly due to global events.
Credibility of business partner
Even if you have an ironclad investment contract that guarantees your rights, it is only as good as your business partner. If the party goes bankrupt or does a disappearing act, it will be impossible to get back your money.
It is paramount that you deal only with reputable parties. For a start, follow the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s three-step test – ask, check and confirm that you are dealing with a licensed entity that is offering a genuine deal that can be verified.
Dealing with a licensed company does not guarantee that you will definitely make money, but you should always avoid dealing with an unlicensed entity.
It is akin to handing over money to a total stranger – he might promise you will make a lot of money, but one thing that these people won’t do is to promise that you will definitely get back your money.