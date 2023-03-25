How to make a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ work for you

A “gentleman’s agreement” is one of those feel-good traditions we like to hold dear, but it is worth remembering that such deals do not hold water.

Verbal arrangements between two parties are by nature informal and usually based on trust; there is nothing binding on anyone.

Your friend might promise to sell you his car, for example, but if he decides to offload it to someone else, there is nothing you can do, other than ending that friendship.

For a verbal deal to be binding, you must show that an offer has been made and that you have accepted it by giving something in return. So if your friend offers to sell his car to you for $50,000 and you accept the offer by giving him a cheque, he cannot then back out of the deal by selling it to someone else.

If you are getting into a business deal, here are three important tips you should know.

Sign a proper agreement

Let’s be honest – when things are rosy, many deals can be sealed with a toast or even a handshake. The reality is that things do go wrong, and when they do, you would want to ensure that your version of events will be recognised in law.

Despite the uncertainty, lawyers say many people still want to conclude deals orally. Perhaps these arrangements are designed to avoid certain regulations or taxes, but you can end up with losses if the transactions are not recorded properly.

All it takes to send things into a tailspin is a simple denial that there is even a deal. Such a glaring loophole alone should convince you to walk away from any transaction that does not come with a written agreement.

If a proper agreement cannot be done and you do not want to lose that lucrative deal, you can still protect yourself by making extensive notes about the transaction. For instance, you can e-mail your business partner and state the agreed terms, a move that serves as a good record, especially if the partner does not correct or refute what you have noted.

You should also make formal notes of meetings or discussions on the deal, as such corporate documents would become useful to resolve any future disagreements.