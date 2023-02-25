How to act on partial offer for Sabana Industrial Reit units

Q: There is a partial offer by Volare Group for my units in Sabana Industrial Reit. As it’s a partial offer, does it mean I can’t tender all my units? What’s the difference between this and the general offers I’m more familiar with?

A: Sabana Industrial Reit is one of the larger industrial Reits in Singapore. There are two questions to answer here. One is to assess if you are happy with the price, given the economic outlook for the industrial sector. The second is deciding on the units to tender in a partial offer.