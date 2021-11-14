How not to fall into a bad investment

SINGAPORE - Being misled into spending huge sums of money on financial products that result in big losses is a common predicament faced by elderly customers or less savvy investors.

But you have legal options to take those responsible for your losses to task if you think they have the means to compensate you. After all, some of these sales representatives earn lucrative commissions by luring unsuspecting customers to buy unfamiliar financial products that turn out to be highly volatile and risky investments.