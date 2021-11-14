How not to fall for a bad investment

Invest Editor
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Being misled into spending huge sums of money on financial products that result in big losses is a common predicament faced by elderly customers or less savvy investors.

But you have legal options to take those responsible for your losses to task if you think they have the means to compensate you. After all, some of these sales representatives earn lucrative commissions by luring unsuspecting customers to buy unfamiliar financial products that turn out to be highly volatile and risky investments.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 14, 2021, with the headline 'How not to fall for a bad investment'. Subscribe
Topics: 