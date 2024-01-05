How Jane Fraser hopes to make Citigroup great again

Citigroup's straight-talking CEO Jane Fraser was lauded as a new style of leader for Wall Street. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
4 min ago
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

“You can be a straight talker without being an unpleasant person,” Jane Fraser said in 2018, long before she became Citigroup’s chief executive officer nearly three years ago.

In 2024, Ms Fraser will be testing this to its limit now that Citigroup has finally begun its huge and long overdue remodelling job. She is trying to repair the bank’s poor returns by excising layers of management and dismantling regional fiefdoms. Thousands of jobs are being cut. For some staff, the uncertainty will last well into the first quarter.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top