Walt Disney Co raked in record theme-park revenue last year, boosted by a strategy that puts a price tag on everything, from dinner with Cinderella and lightsaber workshops to skipping the line to join the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As the House of Mouse pushes up against the limits of what vacationers are willing to pay, travel planners say families are often cutting trips short to cope with peak-season ticket prices that have almost doubled over the past decade.