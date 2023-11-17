How crypto investors are picking up the pieces

For many who trade cryptocurrencies for a living, the events of a year ago are forever etched in memory. “The worst day of my career, and one of the worst days of my life – the day FTX froze withdrawals,” is how Travis Kling, who runs Ikigai Asset Management, described it.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange then filed for bankruptcy, ushering in arguably the darkest days in crypto’s history. “The first weeks were incredibly brutal. I didn’t sleep much at all. Feelings of terror, guilt and shame. We laid off most of the team,” Kling said.