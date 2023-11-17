How crypto investors are picking up the pieces

A number of crypto exchanges have launched new lending programs in recent months. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For many who trade cryptocurrencies for a living, the events of a year ago are forever etched in memory. “The worst day of my career, and one of the worst days of my life – the day FTX froze withdrawals,” is how Travis Kling, who runs Ikigai Asset Management, described it.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange then filed for bankruptcy, ushering in arguably the darkest days in crypto’s history. “The first weeks were incredibly brutal. I didn’t sleep much at all. Feelings of terror, guilt and shame. We laid off most of the team,” Kling said.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top