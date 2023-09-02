How completing a triathlon in my 40s helped me shape my retirement plan

SINGAPORE - Retirement is seen by some as an anticipated phase in life when folks are finally able to stop work and pursue new hobbies, spend more time with family or give back to the community. How many times have we all come across individuals who daydream about the day they can quit their jobs to enjoy the rewards of their labour?

Yet, as a single 42-year-old living alone in Singapore – I moved here in 2007 and became a Singaporean in 2017, while the rest of my family reside in Malaysia – the idea of retirement has always been a hazy and stressful one for me.