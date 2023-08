Investing $30,000 to be the co-owner of a pub sounds like an intoxicating deal, but a young investor ended up on the rocks with a monumental financial hangover when the enterprise turned sour.

The woman’s fate illustrates the many pitfalls that could befall anyone buying a stake in a small business. For a start, you could end up earning next to nothing from your investment, simply because you have little to no say in how things are done.