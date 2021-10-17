How a 31-year-old uses social media to earn $2 million

Real estate entrepreneur Nick Tan working on a video featuring an office unit in Paya Lebar that was up for sale early this month.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Invest Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Selling property is a tried and true process honed over many decades but entrepreneur Nick Tan is using his digital savvy, creative juices and slick delivery skills to add a Hollywood-style twist to the old formula - but it doesn't come cheap.

That's something of an understatement: some of his customers pay him $70,000 or more just to sell one home. The fees are sometimes higher than what other agents charge because Mr Tan does something that most agents don't - beautifying his customers' homes with even new furniture so that they look good on screen to the buyers.

