How a 31-year-old uses social media to earn $2 million

SINGAPORE - Selling property is a tried and true process honed over many decades but entrepreneur Nick Tan is using his digital savvy, creative juices and slick delivery skills to add a Hollywood-style twist to the old formula - but it doesn't come cheap.

That's something of an understatement: some of his customers pay him $70,000 or more just to sell one home. The fees are sometimes higher than what other agents charge because Mr Tan does something that most agents don't - beautifying his customers' homes with even new furniture so that they look good on screen to the buyers.