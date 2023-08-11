Homing in on hot property near good schools

When it comes to snagging a coveted spot for your kids in the primary school of your choice, where you live matters a lot. With more spaces allocated for children without prior connections to a school (Phase 2C), balloting exercises have intensified across the island.

Living within a two to three km radius of a popular primary school no longer suffices. More Singaporeans living close to a school are subjected to a ballot, including those staying within one km. This is because families with no affiliation and who did not intend to apply to popular schools have changed their minds since they too can get a placement by moving closer to the schools.