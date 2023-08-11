Homing in on hot property near good schools

More families have resorted to purchasing or renting properties to gain an upper hand in the Registration Exercise. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Christine Sun

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When it comes to snagging a coveted spot for your kids in the primary school of your choice, where you live matters a lot. With more spaces allocated for children without prior connections to a school (Phase 2C), balloting exercises have intensified across the island.

Living within a two to three km radius of a popular primary school no longer suffices. More Singaporeans living close to a school are subjected to a ballot, including those staying within one km. This is because families with no affiliation and who did not intend to apply to popular schools have changed their minds since they too can get a placement by moving closer to the schools.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top