Home buyers who back out of the deal can lose more than just their deposits

Some people think it is “easier” to buy a new home that is under construction because payments are made in stages over a couple of years, depending on the building process.
But if your finances are not in order, it could cost you a bundle.
Some people think it is “easier” to buy a new home that is under construction because payments are made in stages over a couple of years, depending on the building process.
But if your finances are not in order, it could cost you a bundle.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.