Heat-pump appliances look set to take off

A career installing heat pumps, which are efficient home-heating contraptions, looks like a sure thing now. Installers have months-long order backlogs and lack qualified staff, while manufacturers see heat pumps as a potential gold mine; even Elon Musk’s Tesla has talked about joining the fray.

Heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from outside (air, ground or water) via a refrigerant into the home. They are flying off warehouse shelves on both sides of the Atlantic as governments ban new gas and oil systems, set ambitious installation targets, and offer generous incentives to boost adoption.