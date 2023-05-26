Heat-pump appliances look set to take off

Heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from outside (air, ground or water) via a refrigerant into the home. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS
Tan Ooi Boon
Invest Editor
Updated
49 min ago
Published
49 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A career installing heat pumps, which are efficient home-heating contraptions, looks like a sure thing now. Installers have months-long order backlogs and lack qualified staff, while manufacturers see heat pumps as a potential gold mine; even Elon Musk’s Tesla has talked about joining the fray.

Heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from outside (air, ground or water) via a refrigerant into the home. They are flying off warehouse shelves on both sides of the Atlantic as governments ban new gas and oil systems, set ambitious installation targets, and offer generous incentives to boost adoption.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top