Hang Seng, STI returns similar previously, but diverged in first quarter

The long-term returns of both Singapore and Hong Kong stock indexes have been quite similar.
For the 10 years to the end of 2011, the Straits Times Index (STI) generated 6.3 per cent annualised total returns, versus 4.8 per cent in Singdollar terms for the Hang Seng Index (HSI).
For the next 10 years, through to the end of 2021, the STI generated 5.2 per cent annualised total returns, versus 6.4 per cent in Singdollar terms for the Hang Seng.
More recently, for the first quarter of 2022, the STI generated a 9.6 per cent total return, versus a decline of 5.6 per cent in Singdollar terms for the Hang Seng Index.
While the overall comparable returns may seem run-of-the-mill, with Singapore marginally ahead for the past two decades, there is the possibility of outsized returns on the HSI as well as larger losses due to the index being more volatile.
Another point to note is that the recent run-up in the STI has been driven largely by banks, which comprise around 45 per cent of the index. The HSI's largest sector is also financials with a 38 per cent weighting where it is understood that banks make up just over half of that 38 per cent, with a 22 per cent weighting.
Another key difference is that IT or tech makes up about 25 per cent of Hang Seng, whereas the STI has the one tech stock - Venture Corporation - which has only a 1.6 per cent STI weight. Venture is categorised under Goods and Industrials stocks in the STI.
Investing will always come with risks, and for the moment, most of the uncertainty revolves around the Ukraine crisis, inflation, supply chains, interest rate outlook, potential for deceleration of economic growth, Covid-19 variants and the first quarter earnings season this year.
These market drivers have had a varied impact on sectors and industries, with commodity-related stocks among the strongest global performers in the first quarter, with bank stocks comparatively defensive, while technology shares were among the worst performers.
This has also extended to the local market, which has seen some stock sector valuations advance while others have retreated.
• Geoff Howie is an SGX market strategist.