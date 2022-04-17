Hang Seng, STI returns similar previously, but diverged in first quarter

The long-term returns of both Singapore and Hong Kong stock indexes have been quite similar.

For the 10 years to the end of 2011, the Straits Times Index (STI) generated 6.3 per cent annualised total returns, versus 4.8 per cent in Singdollar terms for the Hang Seng Index (HSI).

For the next 10 years, through to the end of 2021, the STI generated 5.2 per cent annualised total returns, versus 6.4 per cent in Singdollar terms for the Hang Seng.

More recently, for the first quarter of 2022, the STI generated a 9.6 per cent total return, versus a decline of 5.6 per cent in Singdollar terms for the Hang Seng Index.

While the overall comparable returns may seem run-of-the-mill, with Singapore marginally ahead for the past two decades, there is the possibility of outsized returns on the HSI as well as larger losses due to the index being more volatile.