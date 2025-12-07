For subscribers
Multiple streams of income beyond a stable job? Yes, say Gen Zs
- Gen Zs in Singapore are exploring new income streams like online platforms and micro-influencing alongside traditional jobs, savings, and investments.
- Motivations include saving for milestones like weddings and BTO flats, pampering parents, and investing for long-term financial security and early retirement.
- Financial experts advise Gen Zs to save and invest consistently, while some suggest it's too early for detailed retirement planning due to future uncertainties.
AI generated
SINGAPORE - Ms Kylie Lee is still a teenager but she is an old hand at side hustles, from trying to sell her designs online to being a fashion micro-influencer.
The 18-year-old banking and finance student at Singapore Polytechnic stumbled upon Redbubble, a print-on-demand platform, during the Covid-19 period.