Good financial advice hasn’t changed in 300 years

We use finance books in the same way we use self-help books – more as a reminder of possibilities than anything else. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
The world may have changed tremendously in the last three centuries, but the prudent financial advice that keeps you from losing all your money has not, it seems.

Five academics recently wrote a book – Invested: How Three Centuries Of Stock Market Advice Reshaped Our Money, Markets, And Mind – which covers a full 300 years of printed investment advice. That adds up to an awful lot of books. But skim the contents of a few and you will find that under different titles and guises, they mostly give the same rather good advice – advice we are as well to follow today as we were in the 18th century. 

