Go green while growing your wealth: How a bank is creating opportunities for you to fight climate change

There has been a noticeable shift in recent years among consumers and investors towards financial products that embrace sustainability.

According to Global Market Insights, the sustainable finance market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4 per cent from 2023 to 2032, driven by investors who seek financial returns alongside measurable social and environmental impacts.

This uptick is a clear indication of the changing priorities of this group, who are increasingly aligning their financial goals with their concerns for sustainable and ethical practice.

To meet the growing demand for solutions that promote a sustainable future, Citibank Singapore recently became the first bank in the country to join the Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition (PPC), marking another step in the bank’s contribution to environmental conservation.

The PPC is an initiative that brings together merchant and issuer partners of Mastercard in an effort to restore 100 million trees. As a PPC partner, Citibank has pledged to restore at least 1,000 trees monthly over two years in partnership with Mastercard and environmental non-profit groups Conservation International and World Resources Institute.

This initiative involves a global portfolio of high-quality restoration projects that currently includes 20 reforestation projects across six continents, helping to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, tackle biodiversity loss and environmental pollution, as well as empower local communities.

Spending with the planet in mind

The bank joined the PPC to mark the launch of the Citigold Private Client (CPC) World Elite Debit Mastercard. The card offers exclusive privileges for CPC clients with a minimum asset under management of S$1.5 million with Citibank. With each S$1,000 spent using this card, Citibank pledges to restore one tree on behalf of its clients.