Giving your retirement planning a head start

Retirement may seem far off when you are in your 20s and 30s. Still, it is prudent to start early — ideally, when you start earning an income—as building a sizeable nest egg is easier with time on your side.

You reap the benefits of compounding, whereby your money will grow at a faster rate as you earn interest not only on the initial principal sum, but also on the accumulated interest of previous periods.

For example, public relations practitioner Ms Ooi Shi Yun, 29, started planning for retirement in her mid-20s.

“It was a prime time to start building my wealth and planning for retirement. Starting a full-time career was a step closer to financial freedom,” says Ms Ooi, who is currently single and plans to retire by the age of 60.

To achieve that goal, Ms Ooi diligently sets aside about 30 per cent of her four-figure income every month, which she uses for investing, endowment insurance premiums and Central Provident Fund (CPF) top-ups.

“We can’t grow our wealth overnight. As such, I believe that we need a long-term view when it comes to building our nest egg.”

Getting a head start is all the more important with today’s rising cost of living.

The first step is setting up a comprehensive financial plan, says DBS Bank’s head of financial planning literacy, Ms Lorna Tan.

While it may be difficult to accurately define what a “comfortable retirement income” means while you are young, these estimates should include a buffer so as to take into account the risks of inflation, longevity and rising healthcare costs.

“Most people tend to underestimate how much they really need in retirement,” says Ms Tan.

“Start by visualising your desired retirement lifestyle — that is, your needs and wants — and the estimated expenses. As you journey through life, continually build and review the income flows.”