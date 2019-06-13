GIC, Polymer Connected to develop data centre campus in Jakarta

SINGAPORE - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is partnering data centre provider Polymer Connected to develop a data centre campus in Jakarta, both firms announced in a joint statement on Thursday (June 13).

Polymer Connected has acquired the land to build the campus in Jakarta Barat, or West Jakarta.

The campus, which is Polymer Connected's first in Indonesia, will adopt a hyperscale model, to be leased on a large, long-term basis to wholesale clients, the companies said.

According to GIC and Polymer Connected, the campus will also be the first green Indonesian data centre to utilise Jakarta's natural gas network to produce electricity, and be "scalable, reliable and secure".

Said Darren Hawkins, CEO of Polymer Connected: "With a population of 575 million, 350 million Internet users and 390 million active mobile users, South-east Asia's digital economy is forecast to triple to US$240 billion ($327.94 billion) by 2025. Data centres represent the backbone of this movement, which is why Polymer Connected chose to build its hyperscale data network here.

"Our aim is to provide businesses with state-of-the-art data solutions, and to help our clients unlock their growth potential in these fast-emerging digital markets."