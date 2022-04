SINGAPORE - Young investors reckon they could spot an investment scam a mile off but a recent survey suggests that many of them are sitting ducks for every fraudster that comes along.

The poll noted that around 90 per cent of the respondents knew that a common tell-tale sign of scams often involved companies making promises of huge risk-free profits and most of them gave a very confident "no" when asked it they were likely to fall prey to such ruses.