In Good Company

For L'Oreal's CEO, beauty is more than skin deep

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
L’Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus has hired a chief metaverse officer to seek new ways of engaging and interacting with customers. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Nicolas Hieronimus started his career in beauty as the Invisible man. These days, the chief executive officer of L’Oreal seems to be everywhere, including the metaverse.

“The game has changed totally since I joined the business,” says the 58-year-old head of the world’s most valuable beauty and fashion firm, whose first assignment was product mnager for Garnier’s Invisible brand of UV protect and deodorant sprays. “Digital has been the biggest revolution. What has not changed is the appetite for beauty, which continually grows. From prehistoric ages, women and men have been trying to enhance their appearance.”

