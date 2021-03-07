Focusing on structural trends rather than day-to-day changes

Trying to pick on the big trends rather than getting distracted by the day-to-day noise is the smart way to go when investing, especially given the extreme volatility we are going through now, says asset management executive Sherene Ban.

Ms Ban, the 44-year-old chief executive of JP Morgan Asset Management for Singapore and South-east Asia, also emphasises the power of compounding returns and to get going early: "It's never too late to start investing and there isn't any size that is too small to invest."