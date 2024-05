Mr Peter Mac was closing the sale of a home in the Hollywood Hills, a four-bedroom, five-bath estate with an infinity pool perched above the lights of Los Angeles. The new house had been on the market for two years, with the price tumbling to US$25.6 million from an original listing of US$48 million.

But before the final sign-off in February, Mr Mac presented the buyer with a fire insurance quote: US$200,000 (S$270,00) a year.