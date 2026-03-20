Nov 19 InvestMe event: Financing Your Dream Life
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Car, condominium, concerts, cafe meals and holidays - what does it take to achieve the dream life? And what does the dream life even look like now?
Many people on social media seem to have it all and flaunt it, but it is also possible to achieve the ideal life if you are savvy with your money.
Defining the type of lifestyle you want, the things that matter to you and the financial methods to achieve it can turn far-off dreams into reality.
Keeping on top of your budget, using savings accounts and investing regularly will help you to meet your goals without breaking the bank.
About the event
Date: Thursday, Nov 19, 2026 6.30pm to 8.30pm
Topic: Financing Your Dream Life
Speakers: Sue-Ann Tan, The Straits Times Business Correspondent, Rosalind Ang, The Straits Times Business journalist, Jason Ang, Syfe senior wealth advisory lead and Sheryl Choong, Endowus Singapore head of client advisory
This event is part of ST InvestMe subscriber-only resource. Subscribe now at str.sg/investme-signup