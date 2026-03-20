Nov 19 InvestMe event: Financing Your Dream Life

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Keeping on top of your budget, using savings accounts and investing regularly will help you to meet your goals without breaking the bank.

Car, condominium, concerts, cafe meals and holidays - what does it take to achieve the dream life? And what does the dream life even look like now?

Many people on social media seem to have it all and flaunt it, but it is also possible to achieve the ideal life if you are savvy with your money.

Defining the type of lifestyle you want, the things that matter to you and the financial methods to achieve it can turn far-off dreams into reality.

Keeping on top of your budget, using savings accounts and investing regularly will help you to meet your goals without breaking the bank.

About the event

Date: Thursday, Nov 19, 2026 6.30pm to 8.30pm

Topic: Financing Your Dream Life

Speakers: Sue-Ann Tan, The Straits Times Business Correspondent, Rosalind Ang, The Straits Times Business journalist, Jason Ang, Syfe senior wealth advisory lead and Sheryl Choong, Endowus Singapore head of client advisory

This event is part of ST InvestMe subscriber-only resource. Subscribe now at str.sg/investme-signup