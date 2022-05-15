Financial giants tiptoe into TikTok

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - As TikTok accounts focused on money gain huge followings, stodgy financial firms are wedging themselves into youth-oriented social media platforms for a piece of the action.

Independent "FinTok" influencers like Mark Tilbury (@marktilbury, seven million followers), Humphrey Yang (@humphrey talks, 3.3 million), Tori Dunlap (@herfirst100k, 2.1 million) and Erika Kullberg (@erikakullberg, 8.4 million) have audiences that billion-dollar asset managers can only dream of.

For staid financial companies, that means learning a new language from scratch: speaking in bite-size clips with a high-quality visual style to share lessons in a lively and engaging way.

That is quite a challenge with investing concepts that are not "fun", like retirement, diversification and compound interest.

Boston-based money manager Fidelity is among the first financial giants to dip their toes into TikTok. Since setting up its account @fidelity in June last year, it has amassed over 14,000 followers and almost half a million likes.

"You have a very short period of time to engage people on complex topics and that is a challenge," said Fidelity's senior vice-president for emerging customers Kelly Lannan.

"But TikTok has been great because we know that's where the next generation of customers is. So many individuals, especially younger audiences, go there for information - even before they go to their own family members."

Indeed, when Wells Fargo & Co asked children where they learnt to handle money, 35 per cent said social media. That could be good or bad: It can spark their interest and curiosity, but the lessons may not be right.

When investment managers T. Rowe Price queried children about assets they would invest in, 57 per cent chose cryptocurrency, 38 per cent selected traditional stocks, 22 per cent meme stocks and 21 per cent non-fungible tokens. That likely reflects the headlines they are seeing, which may present a skewed reality.

Money managers can show young investors rational money behaviours and how to build long-term portfolios.

BlackRock, the first public money manager to hit US$10 trillion (S$13.9 trillion) in assets, is working on winning their trust and #blackrock has gained around 2,300 followers so far.

"TikTok is the opposite end of spectrum from the 20-page whitepapers that we are very good at producing," laughed BlackRock's global head of content Rich Latour.

"But we need to target that next generation of investors, with the production values they are used to seeing, and help them wade through all the financial misinformation out there."