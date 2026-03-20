Many people face risk of not having enough money because they do not even know how much they need to spend every month

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You are treating the family to a dinner at a new neighbourhood restaurant near your home that only accepts cash. Before walking there, you stuff two $50 notes into your pocket as you assume it will be enough. Imagine the embarrassment when the waiter shows you a bill for $120 later.

If you think being caught in public without enough money is bad, imagine the horror of having a bank account that has only a little left in your old age because you have underestimated the expenses that you have to pay all these years.

At least in the restaurant scenario, you can ask the family to order dessert while you run home or go to the nearest ATM to get more cash. If you don’t have enough money in old age, where can you go to for more?

This is not an exercise to scare you but a reality check to make you realise that unless you have been counting your expenses, the chances of you miscalculating how much money you need is very real.

One in two underestimates retirement needs

In a poll that was done with the help of OCBC Bank, ST readers had to choose from three retirement lifestyles and guess the required monthly expenses. Half of the 5,000 responses were incorrect.

Many got it wrong, not because the questions were about exotic lifestyles that were hard to estimate. Rather, the lifestyles presented were very down-to-earth choices.

For instance, the monthly expenses for those who mostly eat at home or at public food stalls, take public transport and live in government Housing Board flats are about $2,300.

Those who own cars and have part-time domestic help need $3,400, while those who live in private property, dine in restaurants, have cars and full-time domestic help will need about $6,000.

That an average of one in every two participants got the monthly expenses wrong is worrying. The result mirrors the finding of the OCBC Financial Wellness Index, which revealed that the average Singaporean underestimates the real amount needed for retirement by at least 30 per cent.

In particular, millennials – those born between the early 1980s and late 1990s – fared the worst, with most getting the estimate off the mark by about 40 per cent.

Since younger people now think they can get by with so much less at old age, they will likely spend more, save less and start to plan for the future later. If nothing is done to correct this perception, in just 25 years, there will be another large group of new retirees who will not have enough money.

Many clueless on what retirement means

Talk to anyone who is working and they are likely to share the popular misconception that retirement is like an utopia waiting to welcome you to a life of all play and no work. For instance, many employees view retirement as a chance for them to have long holidays because they are now constrained by the leave entitlement of their jobs.

But the reality is far harsher – whether you can enjoy such a carefree life after you stop working really depends on how much money you have stashed away during your productive years. What you should not do is be blind to the fact that retirement can be costly and that you need to plan for it.

Retirement means no more salary

When you retire as an employee, it merely means you do not have to work anymore and that also means you will not have a salary either. Other than this, nothing else will change.. All the usual expenses will still be the same – your insurance premiums, utility bills, expenses for your home, car and family will not retire together with you.

What it really means is that henceforth, you have to dig into your savings to pay for such things as there is no longer a monthly income.

And if you have plans to travel to places that you always wanted to visit, these trips have to be funded from your savings too. This leads to the million-dollar question – have you saved enough to pay for your post-retirement vacation plans as well as your day-to-day expenses?

Of course, if you have already stashed away a huge nest egg, then it is time to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Otherwise, you will have to consider working again in your old age just to keep up with daily expenses.

Paramount importance of financial planning

The popular refrain from many financial advisers is that we must always set aside enough cash to meet at least six months of household expenses. The idea is during normal times, we should consider investing the additional cash so that we can earn more than the standard fixed deposit rates of banks.

But such advice should not be taken as the universal truth because you should consider your risk tolerance as well as whether you understand what you are buying into. After all, low yield is still better than losing your hard-earned money in a risky investment.

So when it comes to building a cash reserve, you should aim to have higher savings so that you get into the habit of building a good nest egg for yourself.

If you are retiring at 65 and there is a chance you will live to 85 or beyond, you need to have enough savings to last 20 more years, or 240 months. So how much money is that?

It depends on how much money you need. If you spend about $2,000 a month, this means you need to have $480,000 to last for 20 years. What about $5,000 a month? That’s $1.2 million. Factor in holidays and the amount needed increases.

If you need $5,000 a month for your normal expenses and $10,000 to $20,000 for your holidays, this means you will need to have $80,000 a year, or $800,000 for 10 years and $1.6 million for 20 years.

This is just simple maths without factoring many other facts of life, such as inflation and maybe even emergency expenses that are likely to cost you even more.

The silver lining is that once you know how much life is going to cost you, you should start doing the maths and make plans for it.

This is why we want you, our readers, to invest in yourself, by learning all the practical and useful financial planning tips that will certainly come in handy as you journey towards financial freedom.