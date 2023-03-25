Finance mistakes couples getting married can avoid

Q: We are getting married and want to know if there is anything we can learn to better manage our finances.
An open and frank discussion about your life goals and events is necessary even before the wedding, experts say. Once those issues have been nailed down, you can go on to discuss how to manage big-ticket items such as renovations and investments, as well as the regular daily expenses.
Take Mr Brian See Toh, 35, and his wife Shu Wen, 32, for example. They have been married for almost five years and have two children, two-year-old Kai Ze and Kai Xi, five months.
Both work in the finance field – Mr See Toh is a financial adviser at Phillip Securities, while Ms Wen is an analyst – so they are able to approach financial planning in an organised manner.
Financial “due diligence” before marriage
Ms Wen says: “A few months before we were due to get married, Brian took out a big blank paper for us to write down the savings, investments and liabilities, such as insurance expenses and allowance for parents, we had and our expected income.
“We also wrote down our future financial plans after we get married, including buying property, house renovations, wedding expenses and retirement plans. And so we had a very good discussion about where the money will come from and how to split the expenditure between us.”
Finance tips
Ms Wen also advises: “Set up a regular savings plan programme and don’t over-leverage on investments. If not, you are more financially vulnerable when unexpected events like earthquakes/financial crises affect your portfolio and you may need to bear huge losses due to forced liquidation.”
Mr See Toh says: “Do have adequate insurance coverage, especially for hospitalisation and critical illnesses. The bills can be very costly for those with cancer, and this is on top of mortgage payments. What couples want to focus on is time with their children and have peace of mind.”
Emergency fund
The couple keeps an emergency fund of around six to 12 months of the family’s regular expenditure, while maintaining good savings habits by setting an annual target.
They also try to have a stable spending pattern to reduce volatility in cashflow. Mr See Toh adds: “As I am self-employed, I try to spend wisely. Saving for a rainy day is important.”
When conflict happens
The couple write down what they value in the other party. Then they also state how they hope the issue can be handled more equitably and exchange notes.
Mr See Toh concludes: “Then we come back to talk about it together and come to a consensus. We find that this way helps us communicate better.”
Big-ticket items
Another couple – Mr Kenneth Chew, 31, and his 33-year-old fiancee Onn Jia Min – say they take their time to mull over pricey items like a car.
Mr Chew, who is in corporate public relations, says: “We thought about it for almost a year. While we did the sums, and it is probably cheaper to take cabs and public transport, we thought the increased convenience was worth it.”
Ms Onn, who holds a full-time job as a communications manager while running her own accessories business Thrifty Thieves as a passion project, says: “We usually think about it and discuss it for quite some time before we make our decision. This means that we don’t buy on impulse.”
The couple’s portfolio took a hit in 2022 after their crypto investments sank into the red.
Ms Onn says: “When I invest in a volatile investment, I do have a mindset that we might lose money. And this is money that we have already set aside for investing, so we are mentally prepared that this might not be a winner.”
Mr Chew adds: “We learnt that we should not cry over spilt milk, but instead focus on finding more revenue streams and move on. Ultimately, it is not worth losing a relationship over money that can be earned back.”
Setting the stage before marriage
Mr Tan Chin Yu, who leads the advisory team at wealth management firm Providend, says: “Mutually understand what are the important life goals and events that the couple want to work towards. These include their ideal lifestyle and expected expenses needed to support the lifestyle.”
They can also consider how many children they wish to have and what level of pre-school and tertiary education they want to provide for them.
Other goals would be the property the couple want to get. They can also discuss the desired retirement age and income needed to support their lifestyle.
Mr Tan adds that a couple can also list “important goals that either party would like to achieve, such as a one-year sabbatical to travel the world”.
Once all the information has been gathered, the couple can work out a road map to achieve these goals.
Couples often don’t discuss these issues in enough detail, as Mr Tan notes: “It’s a dry exercise and can be overwhelming.
“So start with something easier first, such as the tracking of expenses and budgeting the amounts to spend for essential or discretionary expenses, and the amounts to be saved.”
Individual versus joint bank accounts
Both parties can maintain their own individual bank accounts, says DBS Bank senior wealth planning manager Jessica Tan.
Some couples may set a threshold amount and give each other a heads-up whenever a big-ticket purchase goes beyond this level.
DBS offers joint-alternate and joint-all accounts. In a joint-all account, each account holder must agree before a transaction is executed. These accounts can be used for long-term goals such as children’s education or a second property purchase, adds Ms Tan.
In a joint-alternate account, either party can execute a transaction without the other party’s consent. This can be for short-term use and monthly bills.
Investments
Providend’s Mr Tan says: “When it comes to investments, it is important to make sure that both parties are comfortable and understand what they are investing in.
“This should ideally be based on their ability to take risks, such as having good financial health and an adequate time horizon, as well as their willingness to undergo market volatility.”
He cautions that when investing to provide for life events such as children’s education and retirement, couples should make sure the funds are diversified into a global portfolio of equities and bonds and not use speculative instruments.
Mistakes to avoid
Mr Tan also says that a common mistake is underestimating the costs required for big-ticket items such as children’s tertiary education and retirement. As these might be far down the road, couples may also not pay much attention to them; but if they leave it too late, it can become a struggle to build up sufficient assets.
As for Mr See Toh and his wife Ms Wen, they feel they may have erred in being too cautious in their investments.
He says: “In fact, we could have taken on more risk (in investing) at the start of Covid-19, and then we would have enjoyed the upswing.
“There were a few reasons for that, like being busy with our careers and starting a family.
“This example is a reminder that timing the market is really hard and good investments sometimes need to be contrarian (be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful). One way to reduce these mistakes is to invest through a regular savings plan.”
Breaking up
Realistically, quite a few marriages will not last. Mr Tan has this advice for those who split: “Ensure that you’ve reviewed all your assets, both individual and joint, to be clear on who eventually owns what.
“Also, it is good to review any ongoing payment arrangements, for example, Giro or credit card payments for home utilities.“
Withers KhattarWong partner Ivan Cheong, who specialises in family law, says that common disputes are “whether assets in a party’s name at the time of the divorce should be regarded as matrimonial assets which are to be divided or whether they should be excluded”.
If they are excluded, it is because they were gifts from a third party, for example.
Another common dispute centres on the contributions each party has made to the marriage. This is an important consideration that the court takes into account when deciding on what would be a just and equitable division of the matrimonial assets, adds Mr Cheong.
The best way to avoid such conflicts would be to enter into either pre- or post-nuptial agreements, he suggests. This is where parties agree on the terms of a financial settlement in the unfortunate event of a divorce.
Being clear in terms of each party’s financial contributions towards the acquisition of assets in their sole and joint names would also help to an extent, but does not remove all disputes.
Prenuptial agreements
Prenuptial agreements are not as rare as one would expect. Mr Cheong says “people are getting more educated about what prenuptial agreements are, how they are valid and the benefits they offer to the parties”.
Prenups are generally favoured by younger couples and those more aware of their rights, but “there are some who have been married before and want to avoid an unpleasant divorce should their subsequent marriage fail”, he adds.
Prenups are often entered into when one party is more well-off.
There are also cases where a prenup is signed even though both are of an equal financial standing. This is because one party stands to gain during the marriage after being involved in the running of the family business, for example.
Having a prenup is an assurance that the family’s assets are not then regarded as matrimonial assets to be divided in the unfortunate event of a divorce.
Bottom line
Embarking on marriage marks a big milestone in life. To start off on the best footing, minimise conflicts over finances by having as much communication and discussion over thorny topics as early as possible.
Investment involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance or returns. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the full amount you invested.
If you are in doubt, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, or other professional advisers.