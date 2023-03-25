Finance mistakes couples getting married can avoid

Setting the stage before marriage

Mr Tan Chin Yu, who leads the advisory team at wealth management firm Providend, says: “Mutually understand what are the important life goals and events that the couple want to work towards. These include their ideal lifestyle and expected expenses needed to support the lifestyle.”

They can also consider how many children they wish to have and what level of pre-school and tertiary education they want to provide for them.

Other goals would be the property the couple want to get. They can also discuss the desired retirement age and income needed to support their lifestyle.

Mr Tan adds that a couple can also list “important goals that either party would like to achieve, such as a one-year sabbatical to travel the world”.

Once all the information has been gathered, the couple can work out a road map to achieve these goals.

Couples often don’t discuss these issues in enough detail, as Mr Tan notes: “It’s a dry exercise and can be overwhelming.

“So start with something easier first, such as the tracking of expenses and budgeting the amounts to spend for essential or discretionary expenses, and the amounts to be saved.”

Individual versus joint bank accounts

Both parties can maintain their own individual bank accounts, says DBS Bank senior wealth planning manager Jessica Tan.

Some couples may set a threshold amount and give each other a heads-up whenever a big-ticket purchase goes beyond this level.

DBS offers joint-alternate and joint-all accounts. In a joint-all account, each account holder must agree before a transaction is executed. These accounts can be used for long-term goals such as children’s education or a second property purchase, adds Ms Tan.

In a joint-alternate account, either party can execute a transaction without the other party’s consent. This can be for short-term use and monthly bills.

Investments

Providend’s Mr Tan says: “When it comes to investments, it is important to make sure that both parties are comfortable and understand what they are investing in.

“This should ideally be based on their ability to take risks, such as having good financial health and an adequate time horizon, as well as their willingness to undergo market volatility.”

He cautions that when investing to provide for life events such as children’s education and retirement, couples should make sure the funds are diversified into a global portfolio of equities and bonds and not use speculative instruments.

Mistakes to avoid

Mr Tan also says that a common mistake is underestimating the costs required for big-ticket items such as children’s tertiary education and retirement. As these might be far down the road, couples may also not pay much attention to them; but if they leave it too late, it can become a struggle to build up sufficient assets.

As for Mr See Toh and his wife Ms Wen, they feel they may have erred in being too cautious in their investments.

He says: “In fact, we could have taken on more risk (in investing) at the start of Covid-19, and then we would have enjoyed the upswing.

“There were a few reasons for that, like being busy with our careers and starting a family.

“This example is a reminder that timing the market is really hard and good investments sometimes need to be contrarian (be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful). One way to reduce these mistakes is to invest through a regular savings plan.”

Breaking up

Realistically, quite a few marriages will not last. Mr Tan has this advice for those who split: “Ensure that you’ve reviewed all your assets, both individual and joint, to be clear on who eventually owns what.

“Also, it is good to review any ongoing payment arrangements, for example, Giro or credit card payments for home utilities.“

Withers KhattarWong partner Ivan Cheong, who specialises in family law, says that common disputes are “whether assets in a party’s name at the time of the divorce should be regarded as matrimonial assets which are to be divided or whether they should be excluded”.

If they are excluded, it is because they were gifts from a third party, for example.

Another common dispute centres on the contributions each party has made to the marriage. This is an important consideration that the court takes into account when deciding on what would be a just and equitable division of the matrimonial assets, adds Mr Cheong.

The best way to avoid such conflicts would be to enter into either pre- or post-nuptial agreements, he suggests. This is where parties agree on the terms of a financial settlement in the unfortunate event of a divorce.

Being clear in terms of each party’s financial contributions towards the acquisition of assets in their sole and joint names would also help to an extent, but does not remove all disputes.

Prenuptial agreements

Prenuptial agreements are not as rare as one would expect. Mr Cheong says “people are getting more educated about what prenuptial agreements are, how they are valid and the benefits they offer to the parties”.

Prenups are generally favoured by younger couples and those more aware of their rights, but “there are some who have been married before and want to avoid an unpleasant divorce should their subsequent marriage fail”, he adds.

Prenups are often entered into when one party is more well-off.

There are also cases where a prenup is signed even though both are of an equal financial standing. This is because one party stands to gain during the marriage after being involved in the running of the family business, for example.

Having a prenup is an assurance that the family’s assets are not then regarded as matrimonial assets to be divided in the unfortunate event of a divorce.