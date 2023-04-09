Factors driving up HDB rents

Q: As we need to rent until we get our flat, how can we get the best deal out of our landlord, given that rentals may not be coming down?

Median rents across Housing Board towns in January and February were at least 20 per cent higher than in the same period last year, estimates by OrangeTee & Tie show.

Overall, HDB rents shot up 27.7 per cent in February compared with a year earlier – a rate of increase not seen in 15 years. January recorded a similar rise of 27.6 per cent.

OrangeTee analysed contracts across two months in order to ensure sufficient rental data for each HDB town.

Towns where rents rose the most (see table)

Median rents rose the most in Sengkang (40.4 per cent), Bukit Panjang (39.5 per cent), Sembawang (39.5 per cent), Pasir Ris (39.1 per cent), Punggol (39.1 per cent), Choa Chu Kang (38.1 per cent) and Yishun (36.6 per cent).

Sengkang’s median rent is now $3,200 a month, while Bukit Panjang’s stands at $3,000.

Factors driving higher rents

One reason for the higher rents in those areas is that they likely had a higher number of flats reaching their minimum occupation period (MOP) in the last few years, said OrangeTee’s senior vice-president of research and analytics, Ms Christine Sun.

In Punggol, 18,352 flats hit their MOP, Sengkang saw 13,147 and Yishun had 9,910.

Some areas had been commanding lower median rents, which might have led to more demand that in turn drove up rents over the year, a process that might have occurred with some four-room flats in areas such as Punggol and Sengkang (see table).

Ms Sun sees other factors contributing to higher rents, with one being the new 15-month wait-out period for private home owners buying HDB resale flats. This change, announced last September as part of a round of property cooling measures, led to more people having to rent in the interim.

Some HDB upgraders also sold their flats before buying a condominium to avoid paying the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD), which went up in December 2021. These upgraders have been renting in the interim while they wait for the completion of their new condos.

Newly-weds awaiting the completion of their new flats have also rented HDB units.

Ms Sun also reckons that landlords took the opportunity to increase rents in anticipation of more interest rate hikes, which will translate to higher mortgage repayments. Some have also raised rents in view of higher property taxes payable this year and the burgeoning maintenance fees of condos.