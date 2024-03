A stricken businessman suffered the cruellest fate when his former live-in girlfriend swiped his entire wealth of $8 million after his mental health was ruined following two devastating strokes.

That the businessman was 62 when he was declared mentally incapable of making decisions for himself by the High Court should serve as a cautionary tale that it is never too early to get a lasting power of attorney (LPA) done so that your chosen legal representative is always on standby to help you.