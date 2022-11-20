Everything you need to know about ESG investing and the backlash to it

The strategy known as ESG investing has grown by leaps and bounds – and landed in hot water.

Its focus on environmental factors, social issues and questions of corporate governance had always attracted people drawn to progressive causes. But in the United States, that association with liberalism has triggered a backlash from Republican Party politicians, with efforts under way in about 20 states to rein in ESG.

At the same time, states led by Democratic Party officials have been pushing the other way, joined by activists who are quick to call out anything they see as ESG backsliding.

1. What is ESG?

It is a particular thread in the broader field known as sustainable investing.

The original concept was that using ESG criteria would help protect investments by avoiding material financial risks from things such as climate change, worker disputes, human rights issues in supply chains and poor corporate governance and resulting litigation.

But as time has passed and the field has grown – according to Bloomberg Intelligence, global ESG assets stand at about US$35 trillion (S$48 trillion) – the label has come to be slapped not only onto funds that invest in things like renewable energy stocks but also funds that track benchmark indexes containing oil companies or assets in autocratic nations such as Russia.

2. What is the backlash against ESG?

Many Republican officials deride Wall Street’s ESG policies as “woke”, turning a term progressives coined to convey awareness of racism’s role in society into an insult akin to “politically correct”.

When Mr Donald Trump was president, the Department of Labour issued a rule saying managers with fiduciary responsibility for retirement funds should not base their decisions on anything other than monetary considerations, a step that is being rolled back under President Joe Biden.

But most of the action has come at the state level, where Republican-controlled governments have banned state pension funds from using ESG criteria, or investing in or doing business with entities they see as boycotting fossil fuel or gun-making companies.

In announcing investment restrictions, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that Wall Street companies were trying “to implement policies through the boardroom that Floridians reject at the ballot box”. In October, 19 state attorneys-general announced an investigation into the six largest US banks for joining a United Nations coalition whose members pledge to align their financing with net-zero emission goals, saying they may be violating consumer-protection laws.