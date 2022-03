(NYTIMES) - The worse the news, the less you should think about it. It's not a good guide to life. But shutting out the din of current events is a reasonable approach when investing.

To be clear, it's impossible to ignore the news if you are a financial pro who must constantly think about the markets. But I'm also a working man who has saved money for a child's college education, a house and retirement, and I've come to realise that the news of the day shouldn't affect what I do as an investor.