How this ETF can help you diversify your portfolio to include blue-chip US stocks

Are your investments mostly in Singapore-listed stocks? Would you like to own shares in some of the world’s largest companies? Or are you a long-term investor who believes in owning a diversified portfolio of stocks and other securities?

If your answer to any of the above questions is yes, you may want to consider investing part of your savings in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 stock index.

In Singapore, you can buy and sell State Street Global Advisors’ SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust1 via the Singapore Exchange (SGX: S27) for as little as US$420 at a time. To get started, you can use cash or the savings in your Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS).

The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust – the first ETF to be issued in the US – is the world’s largest ETF with around US$380 billion in assets2. This means the units are easy to buy and sell due to the ETF’s popularity.

“In uncertain times like these, when there are concerns about global growth, interest rates and even political developments in many countries, it is especially important to have a diversified portfolio. By investing in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust, investors get to have the opportunity to gain exposure to the world’s largest economy and many of the world’s biggest companies,” says Jermyn Wong, Head of SPDR ETF Singapore at State Street Global Advisors.

What are ETFs and how do they work

ETFs, as the name suggests, are funds that replicate movements in the prices of a basket of securities. As ETFs are listed on stock exchanges, you can buy and sell them anytime during trading hours at prices that are displayed on screen.

Globally, investors can choose from thousands of ETFs that track everything from stock market indices to customised portfolios of stocks, bonds and commodities.

In the case of ETFs that track the S&P 500 index, the change in the ETF’s value will mirror changes in the prices of the 500 biggest stocks listed in the US.

Why invest in the S&P 500

The S&P 500 is a stock index that tracks the top 500 listed companies in the US, many of which are global titans with operations that span the globe. The companies that make up the index include Apple, Microsoft, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil and JPMorgan Chase.

The S&P 500 list is reviewed periodically to remove weaker performers and replace them with fast-growing companies.

For retail investors, investing in ETFs beats investing in single stocks because of the diversification they offer. Instead of having to monitor individual stock prices, investors are able to achieve passive exposure to the S&P 500 index with one single trade.

As you cannot invest directly in the S&P 500, which is a stock index, you can buy an ETF like the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust, which charges a management fee of less than 0.1 per cent per annum.

Steady returns in the long run

The S&P 500 can be very volatile in the short term, but it has risen together with earnings over time. Numerous studies show that tracking the S&P 500 will likely result in investors earning higher returns, since ETFs perform better than over 90 per cent of actively managed US equity mutual funds over the nearly 30-year period3.

For investors who had purchased and held onto the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust around the time it was listed on SGX in May 2001, they would have achieved an annualised return of 6.1 per cent in Singapore dollar terms, just slightly below the S&P 500’s average yearly gain of 6.2 per cent.

In US dollar terms, the returns to ETF holders would be even higher at an average of 7.6 per cent per annum.