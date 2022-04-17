Diversify more; own more of the best global companies

If we look at the overall Singapore market, there are fewer long-term growth opportunities due to the industries represented and the lack of growth domestically.

We do not have companies like Netflix, Tesla or Apple here even though Singapore consumers are very familiar with these companies and use their services.

Most of the Singapore stock market is overexposed to ex-growth (formerly fast-growing) banks and traditional businesses that are not showing fast growth.

Fundamentally, equity is a growth asset class and the lack of growth means it may be interesting to look at these companies as cash flow positive, dividend yielding and income investing options, but the large upside from investing in growth companies is lacking.

Traditionally, the Hong Kong stock market faces similar challenges as Singapore's.

However, Hong Kong has enjoyed a premium in the past due to its exposure to the rapid growth in China and especially in the Chinese Tech and Internet sectors.

The listing of more Chinese companies in Hong Kong transformed its market. Recently however, it has suffered from perennial concerns over regulatory and policy risk in China. This, combined with the geopolitical risks associated with China's strained relationship with the United States (and US-listed Chinese stocks), and more recently, the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, has led to a further increase in volatility and losses in the stock market.

There is potentially value emerging in Hong Kong and Chinese companies but it will likely remain more volatile than Singapore. Higher volatility means that it may have more downside and the risk of losing money, but at the same time, when things turn the corner, it will also have more upside. That is the different nature of Hong Kong versus Singapore.

Hong Kong has a higher beta or market returns when compared with global markets while Singapore is a lower beta market with less volatility and also a lower upside.