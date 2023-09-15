Demand for retail workers continues to soar

Worry about artificial intelligence taking over your job? You can rest easier if you are in the retail industry, because workers there are in hot demand.

A 2022 McKinsey study found that the quit rate for retail workers is more than 70 per cent higher than other industries. And the Covid-19 years made the problem worse. Before 2020, turnover for part-time retail employees – who make up the bulk of the in-store workforce – hovered around 75 per cent, but it has since shot up to 95 per cent and has not budged.