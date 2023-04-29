Demand causes rents for some 5-room HDB flats to soar to over $6,000

Total HDB rental transactions rose for two consecutive quarters in the first quarter of 2023. PHOTO: ST FILE

Christine Sun

Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago
Singapore has unseated New York as the city with the strongest rental growth globally, after the costs of renting homes here hit a record high in March. The hike even spilt to the Housing Board market, with some five-room flats in Ang Mo Kio and Cantonment Road scoring record monthly rents of over $6,000 a month.

Private rents rose by 9.3 per cent from 2019 to 2021, and escalated further by 29.7 per cent year on year in 2022 – the fastest annual growth since 2007. In the same year, HDB rents rose at their quickest pace in 15 years – by 28.6 per cent.

