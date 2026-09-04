Data centres are turning copper into a hot commodity

Copper is essential to everything from power grids and electric vehicles to renewable energy and the rapidly expanding network of data centres.

Copper is having a moment. It may be a long one. The metal has hit record highs in 2026 and is currently up 15 per cent since the start of the year, trading above US$14,300 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

Behind the recent price action is a powerful longer-term story. Copper is essential to everything from power grids and electric vehicles to renewable energy and the rapidly expanding network of data centers needed to support the boom in artificial intelligence.