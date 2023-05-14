Cromwell’s rule and the global economic outlook

LONDON - “Think it possible you may be mistaken,” England’s leader Oliver Cromwell demanded in a public letter to the Church of Scotland ahead of the battle of Dunbar in 1650.

Cromwell is not known to history for self-doubt or toleration, and the letter was written when he was at the head of an invading army, calling on his opponents to question their own beliefs rather than examining his own.

Nonetheless, the warning to allow for the possibility of error or the unexpected has come to be known to modern statisticians and forecasters as “Cromwell’s rule”.

In essence, predictions should be wary of assigning a prior probability of 0 per cent (impossible) or 100 per cent (certain) to anything except to statements that must be logically true.

Cromwell’s rule plays an important formal role in Bayesian statistics, but it is also important for any exercise in prediction and analysis.

Every forecaster should consider the possibility of error – what evidence would make me change my view about the world or what will happen next?

Soft landing conditions

I have written elsewhere that the global economy is on course for a significant mid-cycle slowdown, if not a cycle-ending recession.

A poisonous cocktail of capacity constraints, persistent inflation, rising interest rates and growing caution among consumers and businesses is likely to result in a fairly hard landing for the economy.

But what would falsify that prediction and lead to a soft landing, or no landing at all, with the economy resuming growth near its long-term trend later in 2023 and extending through 2024 and even 2025?

What would make this current business cycle slowdown more like the soft patches in 2015/2016 or 1997/1998, both of which were followed by more years of expansion?

The first condition is an early end to interest rate increases by the United States Federal Reserve and other major central banks, or even some modest reductions.

In 2015/2016, the US central bank postponed a tightening of already ultra-loose monetary policy to support the economy through a slowdown.