Critical to start early to improve health and wealth: Panellists

It goes without saying that you need both good health and sufficient wealth to enjoy a fulfilling life.

While some may rate health as more valuable than wealth, the stark reality is that you cannot really enjoy your good health if you do not have enough money, especially in old age.

Similarly, even having all the money in the world counts for little if you are bedridden or constantly in poor health.

The good news is that you don’t have to choose one over the other; the best of both worlds is possible. The secret to excelling in both areas is surprisingly easy – start planning as early as possible.

If you want to have enough money when you are older, you should start to save and invest from as young as possible to give more time to accumulate and grow the interest and rewards.

Similarly, if you start to adopt a healthier lifestyle when you are younger by watching what you eat and doing regular exercise, you are likely to enjoy better health and feel better when you are older, too.

Starting early was the unanimous call from all panellists in The Straits Times Roundtable on Financial Health, which looked at how families can have their cake and eat it too when it comes to planning, especially in the wake of rising healthcare costs.

The event, held in partnership with AIA Singapore last week, was moderated by ST Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon. The panellists were Ms Melita Teo, chief customer and digital officer at AIA; Associate Professor Tan Hiang Khoon, deputy chief executive of Singapore General Hospital (SGH); and biotechnology professional Herbert Ho, who represents the sandwich generation as he has to take care of his two children as well as his elderly parents.

Here are highlights from the hour-long discussion.

Q. Why it is critical to plan for healthcare costs?

Ms Teo: Such costs have been increasing at double Singapore’s inflation rate for quite a few years. The cost of treating cancer, for example, can go up to $200,000 a year. We all want to be well and get well, but having a disease to manage and deal with on an ongoing basis can put a real dent in anyone’s bank account.

Second, as Singaporeans live longer, the costs of retirement and healthcare are expected to rise as well. We have to take care of our parents, ourselves, the kids, and sometimes even grandparents.

We must always anticipate what we cannot really be prepared for. We did a Live Better study this year and found that three in five people in Singapore are concerned about being diagnosed with an illness in the future.

So, taking the time to plan for some of these unexpected events is necessary for everyone. This is why we think proper financial planning is critical, as it can help us with adequate healthcare planning as well.

Prof Tan: No country in the world can sustain the escalation of healthcare costs. And because of the magnitude of this problem, it is an issue that all of us – the Government, the healthcare system, the people and the insurers – need to work together to solve.

And part of that is that everyone has to take responsibility for their health. There is no better way of lowering healthcare costs than to prevent yourself from getting sick in the first place. And this starts with very simple things – taking care of your diet, taking part in physical activities and exercising regularly, having good sleep, and so on.

I think we are also trying to move these measures upstream to cultivate these good habits when (people) are young. I have three daughters and, like most children, they are not particularly crazy about eating vegetables. But when my youngest went to primary school, we noticed that she began asking for vegetables.

We found out later that the school had started to give nutritional lessons during physical activities class to teach children about the goodness of vegetables and fruits. If these early habits are generated when you are young, hopefully, it carries through to your adult life.

I think there are a lot of things that individuals can do to keep themselves healthy, and that’s critically important for us to tackle rising healthcare costs.

Mr Ho: The older generation generally does not have any sort of insurance coverage because it wasn’t something important to that generation then. I have first-hand experience with my family, with a parent who is bedridden. You have to juggle “the unplanned costs” of diseases as you age, and if you do not have adequate coverage.

Apart from the anxiety and emotional stress of wanting to deliver the best treatment for your loved ones, you have to grapple with unplanned costs, which include caregiving, medication and dietary requirements.

Recently, a relative who is not covered had unplanned surgery. And we had to (make) out-of-pocket (expenses) of about $50,000 just for the operation. It puts a big dent in your pocket, and you have to find that sum to facilitate that treatment, so that financial stress along with that emotional stress (in dealing) with the treatment – that multiplies the stress.