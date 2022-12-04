CPF and SRS dos and don’ts tips for the year end

Q: It’s nearly the end of the year. If I haven’t done anything on the Central Provident Fund or Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) front, are there any tips on what I should do?

Central Provident Fund is a key area of your finances that should not be neglected. Topping up the various accounts will boost your retirement funds and give you some tax relief. CPF is an effective instrument to reap the benefits of compounding over the long run, says DBS Bank head of financial planning literacy Lorna Tan.

Interest rates on the various CPF accounts have not changed, even though interest rates in general have been rising.

The CPF Board said last week that “the Government is watching the interest rate environment closely to ensure that the CPF interest rate pegs remain relevant in the prevailing operating environment while taking into consideration the longer-term outlook”.

Tip 1: Top up your CPF accounts

Below 55 years of age: top up CPF Special Account (SA)

Top up your retirement funds by contributing to the SA. The limit is the current Full Retirement Sum (FRS) less the sum of SA and the amount withdrawn from SA for investment.

Assume you have $80,000 in the SA comprising $40,000 cash and $40,000 in unit trusts. As the FRS is $192,000 this year, this means that you can top up your SA by $112,000 ($192,000 minus $80,000).

Above 55 years of age and topping up of Retirement Account (RA)

Your RA is created when you hit 55. The top-up limit is the Enhanced Retirement Sum ($288,000 this year) less RA savings.

As an illustration, under the CPF Life Standard Plan, if you have the Full Retirement Sum of $192,000 in your RA by 55, you will be able to receive a monthly payout of between $1,470 and $1,570 from 65.

If you top up your RA to the current maximum of $288,000, you could get the higher monthly payouts of an estimated $2,140 to $2,300 via CPF Life when you reach 65.

Topping up of MediSave Account (MA)

You can top up your MA up to the Basic Healthcare Sum (BHS), which is $66,000 this year. CPF has just announced that the BHS will be $68,500 next year.