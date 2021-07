Technology has long been a key ingredient of restaurateur Alan Wah's recipe for success, from when he was selling gemstones on eBay in the early 2000s to enabling customers to buy dinner on Oddle during last year's circuit breaker.

Mr Wah, now chief executive of home-grown bee hoon eatery White Restaurant, has always been keen on digital tools - both as an investment and as a way to equip his business for the online future.